Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at 16.44, up 1.99% from yesterday's 16.12

10 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 16.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.44 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.31 and closed slightly lower at 16.20. The stock reached a high of 16.38 and a low of 16.07 during the day. With a market capitalization of 50,540.83 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 11,421,365 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 28.50, while the low is 16.02, reflecting significant volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 0.74% MF holding & 26.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.25% in to 0.74% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.00% in to 26.74% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock price has increased by 1.99% today, reaching 16.44, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank513.4514.42.89626.35467.269370.36
Indusind Bank681.74.750.71576.0605.453107.95
Yes Bank16.440.321.9928.516.0251544.12
Federal Bank180.253.051.72216.9145.644241.55
Bank Of India98.543.733.93158.090.044861.99
18 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock today recorded a low of 16.17 and a high of 16.49. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity throughout the trading day.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed today at ₹16.44, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹16.12

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at 16.44 - a 1.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 16.59 , 16.7 , 16.91. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 16.27 , 16.06 , 15.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 13.86% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 13.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 16.44, reflecting a rise of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price movement coupled with increased volume may signal a further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.43, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹16.12

Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 16.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.49. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 16.49 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days16.43
10 Days16.54
20 Days17.19
50 Days18.06
100 Days19.18
300 Days21.43
18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:50 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 10.84% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 10.84% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 16.33, reflecting a rise of 1.30%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further downward movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.36 and 16.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.28 and selling near hourly resistance 16.36 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.34Support 116.3
Resistance 216.36Support 216.28
Resistance 316.38Support 316.26
18 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.34, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹16.12

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 16.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.49. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 16.49 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 19.75% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 19.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.32, reflecting a rise of 1.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price drop with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.35 and 16.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.28 and selling near hourly resistance 16.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.36Support 116.28
Resistance 216.39Support 216.23
Resistance 316.44Support 316.2
18 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of 16.17 and a high of 16.37. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting the stock's performance within this narrow band throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.44% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 19.44% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 16.28, reflecting a rise of 0.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.33 and 16.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.27 and selling near hourly resistance 16.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.35Support 116.28
Resistance 216.4Support 216.26
Resistance 316.42Support 316.21
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days16.43
10 Days16.54
20 Days17.19
50 Days18.06
100 Days19.18
300 Days21.43
18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.34, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹16.12

Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 16.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.49. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 16.49 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 9.39% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 9.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.34, marking a rise of 1.36%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.33 and 16.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.23 and selling near hourly resistance 16.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.33Support 116.27
Resistance 216.36Support 216.24
Resistance 316.39Support 316.21
18 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.30, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹16.12

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 16.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 15.99 and 16.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 15.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has increased by 1.05%, reaching 16.29, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.11%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank509.410.352.07626.35467.268823.18
Indusind Bank677.250.30.041576.0605.452761.27
Yes Bank16.290.171.0528.516.0251073.83
Federal Bank179.051.851.04216.9145.643947.01
Bank Of India96.731.922.03158.090.044037.95
18 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.04% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 8.04% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.27, reflecting a rise of 0.93%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 16.32 & a low of 16.22 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.33Support 116.23
Resistance 216.37Support 216.17
Resistance 316.43Support 316.13
18 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.81%, reaching 16.25, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.83%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank505.16.051.21626.35467.268242.22
Indusind Bank678.451.50.221576.0605.452854.76
Yes Bank16.250.130.8128.516.0250948.41
Federal Bank178.251.050.59216.9145.643750.65
Bank Of India96.691.881.98158.090.044019.74
18 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.28, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹16.12

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 16.28 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 15.99 and 16.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 15.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:18 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.74%, currently trading at 16.24. However, over the past year, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 32.31%, also standing at 16.24. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.56%
3 Months-16.44%
6 Months-31.45%
YTD-17.76%
1 Year-32.31%
18 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank, IDFC First to Mazagon Dock: Top mid-cap stocks mutual funds bought & sold in February

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/yes-bank-idfc-first-to-mazagon-dock-top-mid-cap-stocks-mutual-funds-bought-sold-in-february-11742213358629.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.3Support 115.99
Resistance 216.49Support 215.87
Resistance 316.61Support 315.68
18 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 5.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
18 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 83 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 87375 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹16.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 16.38 & 16.07 yesterday to end at 16.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.