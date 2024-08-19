Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 23.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.26 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 24.27 and closed at 23.99, reaching a high of 24.42 and a low of 24. The bank's market capitalization stood at 76,029.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,098,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 111 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 229900 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.42 & 24 yesterday to end at 24.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

