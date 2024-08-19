Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.27 and closed at ₹23.99, reaching a high of ₹24.42 and a low of ₹24. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹76,029.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,098,579 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.42 & ₹24 yesterday to end at ₹24.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend