Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Faces Downturn as Shares Trade Negatively Today
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Faces Downturn as Shares Trade Negatively Today

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 20.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.27 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 20.95, with a high of 21.05 and a low of 20.58. The market capitalization stood at 64,643.46 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10,965,340 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32:52 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹20.27, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹20.62

Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 20.47 & second support of 20.32 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 20.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of 20.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17:48 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 1.60%, currently trading at 20.29. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 6.91%, also reaching 20.29. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.45%
3 Months-8.53%
6 Months-13.4%
YTD-3.87%
1 Year-6.91%
19 Dec 2024, 08:48:44 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.92Support 120.47
Resistance 221.22Support 220.32
Resistance 321.37Support 320.02
19 Dec 2024, 08:32:43 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 17.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
19 Dec 2024, 08:18:09 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 97 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 120233 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03:51 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹20.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 21.05 & 20.58 yesterday to end at 20.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

