Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Faces Downturn as Shares Trade Negatively Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹20.95, with a high of ₹21.05 and a low of ₹20.58. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,643.46 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10,965,340 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹20.47 & second support of ₹20.32 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹20.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹20.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 1.60%, currently trading at ₹20.29. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 6.91%, also reaching ₹20.29. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|3 Months
|-8.53%
|6 Months
|-13.4%
|YTD
|-3.87%
|1 Year
|-6.91%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.92
|Support 1
|20.47
|Resistance 2
|21.22
|Support 2
|20.32
|Resistance 3
|21.37
|Support 3
|20.02
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 17.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.05 & ₹20.58 yesterday to end at ₹20.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend