Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 17.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.46 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 17.62 and closed slightly higher at 17.67. The stock reached a high of 17.72 and dipped to a low of 17.23. With a market capitalization of 54,742.11 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded actively, with a volume of 9,343,371 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range indicates a high of 28.58 and a low of 17.06.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 86 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 94523 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 77 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 17.72 & 17.23 yesterday to end at 17.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.