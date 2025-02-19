Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.62 and closed slightly higher at ₹17.67. The stock reached a high of ₹17.72 and dipped to a low of ₹17.23. With a market capitalization of ₹54,742.11 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded actively, with a volume of 9,343,371 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range indicates a high of ₹28.58 and a low of ₹17.06.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 77 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.72 & ₹17.23 yesterday to end at ₹17.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend