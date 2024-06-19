Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative Trends

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 23.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.66 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.86 and closed at 23.82 on the last day. The high for the day was 24.11 and the low was 23.72. The market capitalization stood at 74,571.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,559,775 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by 0.76% today to reach 23.62, following the trend of its peers such as CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank which are also experiencing a decline. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK120.9-0.95-0.78129.3558.2921932.83
IDBI Bank86.0-0.79-0.9198.753.1492470.66
Yes Bank23.62-0.18-0.7632.8114.167949.74
Indian Bank536.05-3.95-0.73626.35275.572203.79
UCO Bank55.48-0.79-1.470.6626.1566331.66
19 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.66, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹23.8

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 23.66 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.66 and 24.04 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.04 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 23.76. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 46.46% to reach 23.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months-3.39%
6 Months7.45%
YTD10.96%
1 Year46.46%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.04Support 123.66
Resistance 224.26Support 223.5
Resistance 324.42Support 323.28
19 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 29.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
19 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 114 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 185929 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 93 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.11 & 23.72 yesterday to end at 23.82. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.