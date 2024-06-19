Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.86 and closed at ₹23.82 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹24.11 and the low was ₹23.72. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,571.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,559,775 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by 0.76% today to reach ₹23.62, following the trend of its peers such as CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank which are also experiencing a decline. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK
|120.9
|-0.95
|-0.78
|129.35
|58.29
|21932.83
|IDBI Bank
|86.0
|-0.79
|-0.91
|98.7
|53.14
|92470.66
|Yes Bank
|23.62
|-0.18
|-0.76
|32.81
|14.1
|67949.74
|Indian Bank
|536.05
|-3.95
|-0.73
|626.35
|275.5
|72203.79
|UCO Bank
|55.48
|-0.79
|-1.4
|70.66
|26.15
|66331.66
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹23.66 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.66 and ₹24.04 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.04 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹23.76. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 46.46% to reach ₹23.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|-3.39%
|6 Months
|7.45%
|YTD
|10.96%
|1 Year
|46.46%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.04
|Support 1
|23.66
|Resistance 2
|24.26
|Support 2
|23.5
|Resistance 3
|24.42
|Support 3
|23.28
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 93 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.11 & ₹23.72 yesterday to end at ₹23.82. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend