Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 23.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.43 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.93 and closed at 23.82 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 24.1, while the low was 23.24. The market capitalization was recorded at 67,398.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,291,210 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.82 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 35,291,210 shares with a closing price of 23.82.

