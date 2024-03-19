Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.93 and closed at ₹23.82 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹24.1, while the low was ₹23.24. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹67,398.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,291,210 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
