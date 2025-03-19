Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at 17.03, up 3.59% from yesterday's 16.44

10 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 16.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.03 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 16.24 and closed slightly lower at 16.12. The stock reached a high of 16.49 and a low of 16.17 during the day. With a market capitalization of 51,544.12 crore, Yes Bank's stock remains volatile, trading close to its 52-week low of 16.02, while the 52-week high stands at 28.50. The BSE volume recorded was 12,636,787 shares.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 0.74% MF holding & 26.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.25% in to 0.74% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.00% in to 26.74% in quarter.

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 3.59%, reaching 17.03, in line with its counterparts. Other banks like Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank525.212.052.35626.35467.270957.86
Indusind Bank692.3510.651.561576.0605.453937.64
Yes Bank17.030.593.5928.516.0253393.94
Federal Bank186.25.953.3216.9145.645701.95
Bank Of India103.04.464.53158.090.046892.48
19 Mar 2025, 05:36 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock today recorded a low of 16.50 and a high of 17.09. The price movement reflects a modest range, indicating some fluctuations in investor sentiment throughout the trading session. Overall, the stock appears to be experiencing a stable trading day within this range.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed today at ₹17.03, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹16.44

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at 17.03 - a 3.59% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 17.24 , 17.46 , 17.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 16.65 , 16.28 , 16.06.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:46 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 20.67% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 20.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 17.03, reflecting a rise of 3.59%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal further downward pressure on prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:11 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17.04, up 3.65% from yesterday's ₹16.44

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 17.04 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 16.91. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 26.53% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 26.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 17.02, reflecting a rise of 3.53%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with elevated volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.09 and 16.91 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.91 and selling near hourly resistance 17.09 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.03Support 116.97
Resistance 217.06Support 216.94
Resistance 317.09Support 316.91
19 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17.02, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹16.44

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 17.02 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 16.91. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 27.79% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 27.79% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.99, reflecting a rise of 3.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal further price drops.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.08 & a low of 16.9 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 16.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.09Support 116.91
Resistance 217.18Support 216.82
Resistance 317.27Support 316.73
19 Mar 2025, 01:06 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of 16.50 and a high of 17.08 today. This range reflects a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, indicating potential market interest and activity within this price bracket. Investors may watch for further trends in upcoming sessions.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.50% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of midnight, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 19.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.94, reflecting a rise of 3.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.93 and 16.84 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.84 and selling near hourly resistance 16.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.97Support 116.86
Resistance 217.03Support 216.81
Resistance 317.08Support 316.75
19 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.88, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹16.44

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 16.59 & second resistance of 16.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.91. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 16.91 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 33.31% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 33.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.93, reflecting a rise of 2.98%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.94 and 16.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.75 and selling near hourly resistance 16.94 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.93Support 116.84
Resistance 216.98Support 216.8
Resistance 317.02Support 316.75
19 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.89, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹16.44

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 16.59 & second resistance of 16.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.91. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 16.91 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:11 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has increased by 2.68%, reaching 16.88, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.23%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank523.8510.72.09626.35467.270775.46
Indusind Bank693.812.11.771576.0605.454050.6
Yes Bank16.880.442.6828.516.0252923.65
Federal Bank183.753.51.94216.9145.645100.6
Bank Of India101.52.963.0158.090.046209.58
19 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 25.67% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 25.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.87, reflecting a rise of 2.62%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 16.9 & a low of 16.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.94Support 116.75
Resistance 217.01Support 216.63
Resistance 317.13Support 316.56
19 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 1.82% today, reaching 16.74, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight movements of -0.03% and 0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank521.458.31.62626.35467.270451.21
Indusind Bank690.458.751.281576.0605.453789.62
Yes Bank16.740.31.8228.516.0252484.71
Federal Bank181.251.00.55216.9145.644486.99
Bank Of India100.351.811.84158.090.045686.02
19 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.80, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹16.44

Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 16.59 & second resistance of 16.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.91. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 16.91 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.89%, currently trading at 16.75. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 29.89%, also settling at 16.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months-15.96%
6 Months-29.74%
YTD-16.08%
1 Year-29.89%
19 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.59Support 116.27
Resistance 216.7Support 216.06
Resistance 316.91Support 315.95
19 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 95 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88373 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹16.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 16.49 & 16.17 yesterday to end at 16.44. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.