Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at 17.03, up 3.59% from yesterday's 16.44

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹16.24 and closed slightly lower at ₹16.12. The stock reached a high of ₹16.49 and a low of ₹16.17 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹51,544.12 crore, Yes Bank's stock remains volatile, trading close to its 52-week low of ₹16.02, while the 52-week high stands at ₹28.50. The BSE volume recorded was 12,636,787 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank has a 0.74% MF holding & 26.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.25% in to 0.74% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.00% in to 26.74% in quarter.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 0.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 3.59%, reaching ₹17.03, in line with its counterparts. Other banks like Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|525.2
|12.05
|2.35
|626.35
|467.2
|70957.86
|Indusind Bank
|692.35
|10.65
|1.56
|1576.0
|605.4
|53937.64
|Yes Bank
|17.03
|0.59
|3.59
|28.5
|16.02
|53393.94
|Federal Bank
|186.2
|5.95
|3.3
|216.9
|145.6
|45701.95
|Bank Of India
|103.0
|4.46
|4.53
|158.0
|90.0
|46892.48
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹16.50 and a high of ₹17.09. The price movement reflects a modest range, indicating some fluctuations in investor sentiment throughout the trading session. Overall, the stock appears to be experiencing a stable trading day within this range.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹17.03 - a 3.59% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 17.24 , 17.46 , 17.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 16.65 , 16.28 , 16.06.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 20.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹17.03, reflecting a rise of 3.59%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal further downward pressure on prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹17.04 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹16.91. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|16.43
|10 Days
|16.54
|20 Days
|17.19
|50 Days
|18.06
|100 Days
|19.18
|300 Days
|21.43
Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 26.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹17.02, reflecting a rise of 3.53%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with elevated volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.09 and 16.91 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.91 and selling near hourly resistance 17.09 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.03
|Support 1
|16.97
|Resistance 2
|17.06
|Support 2
|16.94
|Resistance 3
|17.09
|Support 3
|16.91
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 0.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹17.02 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹16.91. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 27.79% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.99, reflecting a rise of 3.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal further price drops.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.08 & a low of 16.9 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 16.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.09
|Support 1
|16.91
|Resistance 2
|17.18
|Support 2
|16.82
|Resistance 3
|17.27
|Support 3
|16.73
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of ₹16.50 and a high of ₹17.08 today. This range reflects a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, indicating potential market interest and activity within this price bracket. Investors may watch for further trends in upcoming sessions.
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of midnight, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 19.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.94, reflecting a rise of 3.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.93 and 16.84 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.84 and selling near hourly resistance 16.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.97
|Support 1
|16.86
|Resistance 2
|17.03
|Support 2
|16.81
|Resistance 3
|17.08
|Support 3
|16.75
Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|16.43
|10 Days
|16.54
|20 Days
|17.19
|50 Days
|18.06
|100 Days
|19.18
|300 Days
|21.43
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹16.59 & second resistance of ₹16.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.91. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹16.91 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has increased by 33.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.93, reflecting a rise of 2.98%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 16.94 and 16.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.75 and selling near hourly resistance 16.94 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.93
|Support 1
|16.84
|Resistance 2
|16.98
|Support 2
|16.8
|Resistance 3
|17.02
|Support 3
|16.75
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹16.59 & second resistance of ₹16.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.91. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹16.91 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price has increased by 2.68%, reaching ₹16.88, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Indian Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.23%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|523.85
|10.7
|2.09
|626.35
|467.2
|70775.46
|Indusind Bank
|693.8
|12.1
|1.77
|1576.0
|605.4
|54050.6
|Yes Bank
|16.88
|0.44
|2.68
|28.5
|16.02
|52923.65
|Federal Bank
|183.75
|3.5
|1.94
|216.9
|145.6
|45100.6
|Bank Of India
|101.5
|2.96
|3.0
|158.0
|90.0
|46209.58
Yes Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 0.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 25.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.87, reflecting a rise of 2.62%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 16.9 & a low of 16.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.94
|Support 1
|16.75
|Resistance 2
|17.01
|Support 2
|16.63
|Resistance 3
|17.13
|Support 3
|16.56
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 1.82% today, reaching ₹16.74, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight movements of -0.03% and 0.07%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|521.45
|8.3
|1.62
|626.35
|467.2
|70451.21
|Indusind Bank
|690.45
|8.75
|1.28
|1576.0
|605.4
|53789.62
|Yes Bank
|16.74
|0.3
|1.82
|28.5
|16.02
|52484.71
|Federal Bank
|181.25
|1.0
|0.55
|216.9
|145.6
|44486.99
|Bank Of India
|100.35
|1.81
|1.84
|158.0
|90.0
|45686.02
Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹16.59 & second resistance of ₹16.7 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.91. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹16.91 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.89%, currently trading at ₹16.75. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 29.89%, also settling at ₹16.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|-15.96%
|6 Months
|-29.74%
|YTD
|-16.08%
|1 Year
|-29.89%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.59
|Support 1
|16.27
|Resistance 2
|16.7
|Support 2
|16.06
|Resistance 3
|16.91
|Support 3
|15.95
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 3.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.49 & ₹16.17 yesterday to end at ₹16.44. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend