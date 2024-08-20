Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank experienced a minor decline in its stock price on the last trading day, opening at ₹24.34 and closing at ₹24.26. The stock reached a high of ₹24.96 and a low of ₹24.27. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹76,624.70 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹14.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 11,437,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.84
|Support 1
|24.15
|Resistance 2
|25.24
|Support 2
|23.86
|Resistance 3
|25.53
|Support 3
|23.46
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 31.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 131 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.96 & ₹24.27 yesterday to end at ₹24.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend