Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 24.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.45 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank experienced a minor decline in its stock price on the last trading day, opening at 24.34 and closing at 24.26. The stock reached a high of 24.96 and a low of 24.27. The bank's market capitalization stood at 76,624.70 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has fluctuated between a high of 32.81 and a low of 14.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 11,437,739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.84Support 124.15
Resistance 225.24Support 223.86
Resistance 325.53Support 323.46
20 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 31.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2233
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7766
20 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 142 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 227559 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 131 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

20 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.96 & 24.27 yesterday to end at 24.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

