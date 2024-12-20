Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹20.26 and closed at ₹20.62, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹20.43 and a low of ₹20.21 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹63,828.37 crore, the bank's share price remains below its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and above its low of ₹19.05. The trading volume on BSE was 7,817,744 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 16.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.43 & ₹20.21 yesterday to end at ₹20.37. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend