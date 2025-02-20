Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.40 and closed slightly higher at ₹17.46. The stock reached a high of ₹18.05 and a low of ₹17.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹56,466.52 crore, Yes Bank's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹28.58 and low of ₹17.06. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 7,730,660 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.28
|Support 1
|17.53
|Resistance 2
|18.55
|Support 2
|17.05
|Resistance 3
|19.03
|Support 3
|16.78
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 5.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 63 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.05 & ₹17.32 yesterday to end at ₹18.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend