Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.29. The stock reached a high of ₹18.37 and a low of ₹17.97 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹57,246.67 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 8,129,468 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has remained unchanged at ₹18.26 today, showing a gain of 0.00%. Over the past year, however, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 26.81%, also landing at ₹18.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.67%
|3 Months
|-8.21%
|6 Months
|-26.28%
|YTD
|-6.79%
|1 Year
|-26.81%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.45
|Support 1
|18.04
|Resistance 2
|18.61
|Support 2
|17.79
|Resistance 3
|18.86
|Support 3
|17.63
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.37 & ₹17.97 yesterday to end at ₹18.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend