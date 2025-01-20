Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 18.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.26 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18.3 and closed slightly lower at 18.29. The stock reached a high of 18.37 and a low of 17.97 during the session. With a market capitalization of 57,246.67 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 8,129,468 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 32.81 and a low of 17.06.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has remained unchanged at 18.26 today, showing a gain of 0.00%. Over the past year, however, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 26.81%, also landing at 18.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.67%
3 Months-8.21%
6 Months-26.28%
YTD-6.79%
1 Year-26.81%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.45Support 118.04
Resistance 218.61Support 217.79
Resistance 318.86Support 317.63
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 69 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 86928 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.37 & 17.97 yesterday to end at 18.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

