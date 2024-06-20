Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 23.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.82 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 23.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 24.13, while the low was 23.49. The market capitalization stood at 74,634.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81 and the low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,873,471 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 178 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 186411 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 152 mn & BSE volume was 25 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.13 & 23.49 yesterday to end at 23.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

