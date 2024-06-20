Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹23.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹24.13, while the low was ₹23.49. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,634.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81 and the low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,873,471 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 152 mn & BSE volume was 25 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.13 & ₹23.49 yesterday to end at ₹23.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.