LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 23.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price remained stable on the last day with an opening and closing price of 23.43. The stock reached a high of 23.69 and a low of 22.84 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 66079.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,670,614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:02:50 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume was reported at 25,670,614 shares with a closing price of 23.43.

