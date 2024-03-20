Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 23.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price remained stable on the last day with an opening and closing price of ₹23.43. The stock reached a high of ₹23.69 and a low of ₹22.84 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹66079.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,670,614 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02:50 AM IST
