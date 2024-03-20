Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price remained stable on the last day with an opening and closing price of ₹23.43. The stock reached a high of ₹23.69 and a low of ₹22.84 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹66079.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,670,614 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
