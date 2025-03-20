LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at ₹16.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹17.03

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 17.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.95 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.