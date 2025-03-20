Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at ₹16.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹17.03

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹16.54 and closed slightly lower at ₹16.44. The stock experienced a high of ₹17.09 and a low of ₹16.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹53,393.94 crore, Yes Bank's share price remains below its 52-week high of ₹28.50, while it is above the 52-week low of ₹16.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,480,243 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 0.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price decreased by 0.47%, trading at ₹16.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Indusind Bank and Bank of India experienced declines, whereas Indian Bank and Federal Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|532.9
|7.7
|1.47
|626.35
|467.2
|71998.18
|Indusind Bank
|683.8
|-8.55
|-1.23
|1576.0
|605.4
|53271.55
|Yes Bank
|16.95
|-0.08
|-0.47
|28.5
|16.02
|53143.12
|Bank Of India
|102.44
|-0.75
|-0.73
|158.0
|90.0
|46637.53
|Federal Bank
|186.45
|0.25
|0.13
|216.9
|145.6
|45763.31
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of ₹16.91 and a high of ₹17.31 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in its trading price, reflecting the stock's current market dynamics and investor sentiment.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed today at ₹16.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹17.03
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹16.95 - a 0.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 17.2 , 17.45 , 17.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 16.8 , 16.65 , 16.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -19.18% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume is down by 19.18% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹16.95, reflecting a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a price drop with high volume may signal potential further declines.
Yes Bank Live Updates:
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.97, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹17.03
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹16.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.65 and ₹17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|16.28
|10 Days
|16.48
|20 Days
|17.08
|50 Days
|17.99
|100 Days
|19.13
|300 Days
|21.40
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -15.45% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has decreased by 15.45% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹16.98, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could indicate a potential further decrease in value.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.0 and 16.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.95 and selling near hourly resistance 17.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.01
|Support 1
|16.96
|Resistance 2
|17.03
|Support 2
|16.93
|Resistance 3
|17.06
|Support 3
|16.91
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹17.03
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.65 and ₹17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -15.12% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has decreased by 15.12% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹16.98, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.0 and 16.94 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.94 and selling near hourly resistance 17.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.0
|Support 1
|16.95
|Resistance 2
|17.02
|Support 2
|16.92
|Resistance 3
|17.05
|Support 3
|16.9
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹16.92 and a high of ₹17.31. This indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.07% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 5.07% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at ₹16.98, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial alongside price movements to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.03 and 16.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.95 and selling near hourly resistance 17.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.0
|Support 1
|16.94
|Resistance 2
|17.03
|Support 2
|16.91
|Resistance 3
|17.06
|Support 3
|16.88
Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|16.28
|10 Days
|16.48
|20 Days
|17.08
|50 Days
|17.99
|100 Days
|19.13
|300 Days
|21.40
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.96, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹17.03
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹16.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.65 and ₹17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.29% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 9.29% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹16.97, reflecting a decline of 0.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.18 and 16.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.88 and selling near hourly resistance 17.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.03
|Support 1
|16.95
|Resistance 2
|17.07
|Support 2
|16.91
|Resistance 3
|17.11
|Support 3
|16.87
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹17.03
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.65 and ₹17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price decreased by 0.06%, bringing it down to ₹17.02, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Indusind Bank and Bank of India saw declines, Indian Bank and Federal Bank experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.58% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|527.45
|2.25
|0.43
|626.35
|467.2
|71261.85
|Indusind Bank
|687.35
|-5.0
|-0.72
|1576.0
|605.4
|53548.11
|Yes Bank
|17.02
|-0.01
|-0.06
|28.5
|16.02
|53362.59
|Bank Of India
|102.3
|-0.89
|-0.86
|158.0
|90.0
|46573.79
|Federal Bank
|186.8
|0.6
|0.32
|216.9
|145.6
|45849.21
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.37% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 8.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹16.98, reflecting a decrease of 0.29%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.23 & a low of 16.93 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.18
|Support 1
|16.88
|Resistance 2
|17.36
|Support 2
|16.76
|Resistance 3
|17.48
|Support 3
|16.58
Yes Bank Live Updates:
Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.18%, reaching ₹17.06, while its competitors show mixed performance. Bank of India and Federal Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Indian Bank and IndusInd Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.59%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|529.65
|4.45
|0.85
|626.35
|467.2
|71559.08
|Indusind Bank
|696.0
|3.65
|0.53
|1576.0
|605.4
|54221.99
|Yes Bank
|17.06
|0.03
|0.18
|28.5
|16.02
|53488.0
|Bank Of India
|102.7
|-0.49
|-0.47
|158.0
|90.0
|46755.9
|Federal Bank
|186.15
|-0.05
|-0.03
|216.9
|145.6
|45689.67
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17.18, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹17.03
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹17.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.65 and ₹17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at ₹17.22. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 25.80%, also standing at ₹17.22. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.03%
|3 Months
|-12.23%
|6 Months
|-26.97%
|YTD
|-13.07%
|1 Year
|-25.8%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.24
|Support 1
|16.65
|Resistance 2
|17.46
|Support 2
|16.28
|Resistance 3
|17.83
|Support 3
|16.06
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 114 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88663 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 99 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹16.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.09 & ₹16.50 yesterday to end at ₹17.03. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.