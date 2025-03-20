Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank closed today at 16.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's 17.03

11 min read . 06:31 PM IST Trade
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 17.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.95 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights

Yes Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 16.54 and closed slightly lower at 16.44. The stock experienced a high of 17.09 and a low of 16.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 53,393.94 crore, Yes Bank's share price remains below its 52-week high of 28.50, while it is above the 52-week low of 16.02. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,480,243 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 0.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
20 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price decreased by 0.47%, trading at 16.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Indusind Bank and Bank of India experienced declines, whereas Indian Bank and Federal Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank532.97.71.47626.35467.271998.18
Indusind Bank683.8-8.55-1.231576.0605.453271.55
Yes Bank16.95-0.08-0.4728.516.0253143.12
Bank Of India102.44-0.75-0.73158.090.046637.53
Federal Bank186.450.250.13216.9145.645763.31
20 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of 16.91 and a high of 17.31 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in its trading price, reflecting the stock's current market dynamics and investor sentiment.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed today at ₹16.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹17.03

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price closed the day at 16.95 - a 0.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 17.2 , 17.45 , 17.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 16.8 , 16.65 , 16.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -19.18% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Yes Bank's trading volume is down by 19.18% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 16.95, reflecting a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a price drop with high volume may signal potential further declines.

20 Mar 2025, 03:16 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.97, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹17.03

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 16.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.65 and 17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days16.28
10 Days16.48
20 Days17.08
50 Days17.99
100 Days19.13
300 Days21.40
20 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -15.45% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has decreased by 15.45% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 16.98, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could indicate a potential further decrease in value.

20 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.0 and 16.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.95 and selling near hourly resistance 17.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.01Support 116.96
Resistance 217.03Support 216.93
Resistance 317.06Support 316.91
20 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 0.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹17.03

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.65 and 17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -15.12% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has decreased by 15.12% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 16.98, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.0 and 16.94 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.94 and selling near hourly resistance 17.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.0Support 116.95
Resistance 217.02Support 216.92
Resistance 317.05Support 316.9
20 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 16.92 and a high of 17.31. This indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.07% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 5.07% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at 16.98, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial alongside price movements to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.03 and 16.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.95 and selling near hourly resistance 17.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.0Support 116.94
Resistance 217.03Support 216.91
Resistance 317.06Support 316.88
20 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

20 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹16.96, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹17.03

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 16.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.65 and 17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.29% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 9.29% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 16.97, reflecting a decline of 0.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 17.18 and 16.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 16.88 and selling near hourly resistance 17.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.03Support 116.95
Resistance 217.07Support 216.91
Resistance 317.11Support 316.87
20 Mar 2025, 11:27 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹17.03

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.65 and 17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:18 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price decreased by 0.06%, bringing it down to 17.02, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Indusind Bank and Bank of India saw declines, Indian Bank and Federal Bank experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.58% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank527.452.250.43626.35467.271261.85
Indusind Bank687.35-5.0-0.721576.0605.453548.11
Yes Bank17.02-0.01-0.0628.516.0253362.59
Bank Of India102.3-0.89-0.86158.090.046573.79
Federal Bank186.80.60.32216.9145.645849.21
20 Mar 2025, 11:03 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 0.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.37% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has increased by 8.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 16.98, reflecting a decrease of 0.29%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.23 & a low of 16.93 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.18Support 116.88
Resistance 217.36Support 216.76
Resistance 317.48Support 316.58
20 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.18%, reaching 17.06, while its competitors show mixed performance. Bank of India and Federal Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Indian Bank and IndusInd Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.59%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank529.654.450.85626.35467.271559.08
Indusind Bank696.03.650.531576.0605.454221.99
Yes Bank17.060.030.1828.516.0253488.0
Bank Of India102.7-0.49-0.47158.090.046755.9
Federal Bank186.15-0.05-0.03216.9145.645689.67
20 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17.18, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹17.03

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 17.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.65 and 17.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at 17.22. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 25.80%, also standing at 17.22. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.03%
3 Months-12.23%
6 Months-26.97%
YTD-13.07%
1 Year-25.8%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.24Support 116.65
Resistance 217.46Support 216.28
Resistance 317.83Support 316.06
20 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 0.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 114 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88663 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 99 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹16.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 17.09 & 16.50 yesterday to end at 17.03. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.