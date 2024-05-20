Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock shows strong performance with positive trading trend

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.04 and closed at ₹23.01 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.42, while the low was ₹23.04. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,186.05 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,735,702 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Yes Bank increased by 1.52% to reach ₹23.36, outperforming its peers. While Indian Bank is experiencing a decline, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|86.25
|1.92
|2.28
|98.7
|52.64
|92739.47
|Indian Bank
|538.8
|-1.1
|-0.2
|573.45
|267.25
|72574.2
|Yes Bank
|23.36
|0.35
|1.52
|32.81
|14.1
|67201.77
|UCO Bank
|53.63
|0.76
|1.44
|70.66
|25.65
|64119.8
|Bank Of India
|124.4
|1.3
|1.06
|158.0
|69.41
|56644.42
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.36, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹23.01
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹23.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹23.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹23.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.52% and is currently trading at ₹23.36. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 46.50% to ₹23.36. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 23.61% rise to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|-20.65%
|6 Months
|10.58%
|YTD
|7.23%
|1 Year
|46.5%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.18
|Support 1
|22.68
|Resistance 2
|23.37
|Support 2
|22.37
|Resistance 3
|23.68
|Support 3
|22.18
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 335394 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 151 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.42 & ₹23.04 yesterday to end at ₹23.01. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!