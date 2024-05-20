Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock shows strong performance with positive trading trend
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock shows strong performance with positive trading trend

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 23.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.36 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.04 and closed at 23.01 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 23.42, while the low was 23.04. The market capitalization stood at 73,186.05 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,735,702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 10:00:40 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Yes Bank increased by 1.52% to reach 23.36, outperforming its peers. While Indian Bank is experiencing a decline, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank86.251.922.2898.752.6492739.47
Indian Bank538.8-1.1-0.2573.45267.2572574.2
Yes Bank23.360.351.5232.8114.167201.77
UCO Bank53.630.761.4470.6625.6564119.8
Bank Of India124.41.31.06158.069.4156644.42
20 May 2024, 09:35:19 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.36, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹23.01

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 23.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 23.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 23.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.52% and is currently trading at 23.36. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 46.50% to 23.36. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 23.61% rise to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months-20.65%
6 Months10.58%
YTD7.23%
1 Year46.5%
20 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.18Support 122.68
Resistance 223.37Support 222.37
Resistance 323.68Support 322.18
20 May 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 335394 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 151 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:04:29 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.42 & 23.04 yesterday to end at 23.01. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

