Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18 and closed at ₹18.01, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹18.27 and a low of ₹17.84 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹57,187.63 crore, Yes Bank's performance remains within a 52-week range of ₹17.06 to ₹28.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6,442,032 shares for the session.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.82%, trading at ₹18.37 today. However, over the past year, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 28.73%, also settling at ₹18.37. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|-3.02%
|6 Months
|-25.92%
|YTD
|-7.04%
|1 Year
|-28.73%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.33
|Support 1
|17.93
|Resistance 2
|18.48
|Support 2
|17.68
|Resistance 3
|18.73
|Support 3
|17.53
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 6.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 92402 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.27 & ₹17.84 yesterday to end at ₹18.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend