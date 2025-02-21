Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 18.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.24 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18 and closed at 18.01, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 18.27 and a low of 17.84 during the day. With a market capitalization of 57,187.63 crore, Yes Bank's performance remains within a 52-week range of 17.06 to 28.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6,442,032 shares for the session.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:18:23 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.82%, trading at 18.37 today. However, over the past year, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 28.73%, also settling at 18.37. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months-3.02%
6 Months-25.92%
YTD-7.04%
1 Year-28.73%
21 Feb 2025, 08:49:16 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.33Support 117.93
Resistance 218.48Support 217.68
Resistance 318.73Support 317.53
21 Feb 2025, 08:33:48 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 6.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
21 Feb 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 92402 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

21 Feb 2025, 08:03:50 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.27 & 17.84 yesterday to end at 18.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

