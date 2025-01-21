Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹18.31 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.26. The day's trading saw a high of ₹19.13 and a low matching the closing price at ₹18.26. With a market capitalization of ₹59,350.98 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and above its low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a volume of 15,166,696 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.29
|Support 1
|18.42
|Resistance 2
|19.65
|Support 2
|17.91
|Resistance 3
|20.16
|Support 3
|17.55
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 15.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 108 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.13 & ₹18.26 yesterday to end at ₹18.94. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.