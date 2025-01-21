Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 3.72 %. The stock closed at 18.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.94 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 18.31 and closed slightly lower at 18.26. The day's trading saw a high of 19.13 and a low matching the closing price at 18.26. With a market capitalization of 59,350.98 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 32.81 and above its low of 17.06. The BSE recorded a volume of 15,166,696 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.29Support 118.42
Resistance 219.65Support 217.91
Resistance 320.16Support 317.55
21 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.0, 15.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
21 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 124 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88873 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 108 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 19.13 & 18.26 yesterday to end at 18.94. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

