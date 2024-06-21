Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening and closing at ₹23.82. The high for the day was ₹24.64, while the low was ₹23.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,072.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,140,309 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.49
|Support 1
|23.62
|Resistance 2
|25.0
|Support 2
|23.26
|Resistance 3
|25.36
|Support 3
|22.75
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 169 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.64 & ₹23.8 yesterday to end at ₹23.82. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.