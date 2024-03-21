Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 23.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.32 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.25 and closed at ₹22.97 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.6 and the low was ₹22.81. The market capitalization stands at ₹66,252.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,874,926 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.