Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.25 and closed at ₹22.97 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.6 and the low was ₹22.81. The market capitalization stands at ₹66,252.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,874,926 shares traded.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.32 with a net change of 0.29 and a percent change of 1.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.02%
|3 Months
|9.95%
|6 Months
|28.06%
|YTD
|7.46%
|1 Year
|51.15%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.03, with a slight increase of 0.26% or a net change of 0.06.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a volume of 29,874,926 shares with a closing price of ₹22.97.
