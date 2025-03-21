Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.28 and closed slightly lower at ₹17.03. The stock reached a high of ₹17.31 and a low of ₹16.91 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹53,143.12 crore, Yes Bank's shares have experienced significant volatility, reflecting its 52-week range of ₹16.02 to ₹28.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,626,359 shares for the day.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 0.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.00% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 41.00% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹17.09, reflecting a drop of 0.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal potential further decreases in value.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.1 & a low of 17.02 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.12
|Support 1
|17.04
|Resistance 2
|17.15
|Support 2
|16.99
|Resistance 3
|17.2
|Support 3
|16.96
Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.65%, reaching ₹17.06, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Indusind Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas Indian Bank, Bank of India, and Federal Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|536.2
|2.5
|0.47
|626.35
|467.2
|72444.03
|Indusind Bank
|681.9
|-1.9
|-0.28
|1576.0
|605.4
|53123.53
|Yes Bank
|17.06
|0.11
|0.65
|28.5
|16.02
|53488.0
|Bank Of India
|103.77
|1.33
|1.3
|158.0
|90.0
|47243.03
|Federal Bank
|187.55
|1.1
|0.59
|216.9
|145.6
|46033.3
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17.06, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹16.95
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹17.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹16.8 and ₹17.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹16.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.12%, currently trading at ₹16.97. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 26.51%, also landing at ₹16.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.89%
|3 Months
|-13.67%
|6 Months
|-26.19%
|YTD
|-13.53%
|1 Year
|-26.51%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.2
|Support 1
|16.8
|Resistance 2
|17.45
|Support 2
|16.65
|Resistance 3
|17.6
|Support 3
|16.4
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88956 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.31 & ₹16.91 yesterday to end at ₹16.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.