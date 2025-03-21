Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 16.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.06 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 17.28 and closed slightly lower at 17.03. The stock reached a high of 17.31 and a low of 16.91 during the session. With a market capitalization of 53,143.12 crore, Yes Bank's shares have experienced significant volatility, reflecting its 52-week range of 16.02 to 28.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,626,359 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 0.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
21 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.00% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume has decreased by 41.00% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 17.09, reflecting a drop of 0.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal potential further decreases in value.

21 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.1 & a low of 17.02 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.12Support 117.04
Resistance 217.15Support 216.99
Resistance 317.2Support 316.96
21 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.65%, reaching 17.06, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Indusind Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas Indian Bank, Bank of India, and Federal Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank536.22.50.47626.35467.272444.03
Indusind Bank681.9-1.9-0.281576.0605.453123.53
Yes Bank17.060.110.6528.516.0253488.0
Bank Of India103.771.331.3158.090.047243.03
Federal Bank187.551.10.59216.9145.646033.3
21 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17.06, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹16.95

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 17.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 16.8 and 17.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 16.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.12%, currently trading at 16.97. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 26.51%, also landing at 16.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.89%
3 Months-13.67%
6 Months-26.19%
YTD-13.53%
1 Year-26.51%
21 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.2Support 116.8
Resistance 217.45Support 216.65
Resistance 317.6Support 316.4
21 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 0.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
21 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88956 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

21 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 17.31 & 16.91 yesterday to end at 16.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.