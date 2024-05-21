Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 23.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.24 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank opened at 23.04 and closed at 23.01 on the last day. The high for the day was 23.42, while the low was 23.04. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at 73,186.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,735,702.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.24, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹23.36

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 23.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.08 and 23.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by -0.68% and is currently trading at 23.20. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 49.20% to reach 23.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.94%
3 Months-19.54%
6 Months12.26%
YTD8.86%
1 Year49.2%
21 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.53Support 123.08
Resistance 223.72Support 222.82
Resistance 323.98Support 322.63
21 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 28.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 59 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 321846 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

21 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.42 & 23.04 yesterday to end at 23.01. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

