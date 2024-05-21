Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank opened at ₹23.04 and closed at ₹23.01 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹23.42, while the low was ₹23.04. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at ₹73,186.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,735,702.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹23.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.08 and ₹23.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by -0.68% and is currently trading at ₹23.20. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 49.20% to reach ₹23.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.94%
|3 Months
|-19.54%
|6 Months
|12.26%
|YTD
|8.86%
|1 Year
|49.2%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.53
|Support 1
|23.08
|Resistance 2
|23.72
|Support 2
|22.82
|Resistance 3
|23.98
|Support 3
|22.63
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 28.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.42 & ₹23.04 yesterday to end at ₹23.01. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
