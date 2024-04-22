Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.72 and closed at ₹23.89 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.1, while the low was ₹23.28. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,870.31 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 21,210,021 shares for Yes Bank on that day.
22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
