Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹24.51. The stock reached a high of ₹24.76 and a low of ₹24.35. The bank has a market capitalization of ₹76,636.15 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was ₹32.81, and its 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,015,927 shares for the day.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.76 & ₹24.35 yesterday to end at ₹24.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend