Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.94. The stock reached a high of ₹19.1 and a low of ₹18.47 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,002.81 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE volume for the day was 10,559,305 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹18.48, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹18.51
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹18.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹18.32 and ₹18.89 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹18.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 18.89 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at ₹18.59. Over the past year, however, the price of Yes Bank shares has decreased by 26.73%, also standing at ₹18.59. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|-2.35%
|6 Months
|-25.88%
|YTD
|-5.56%
|1 Year
|-26.73%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.89
|Support 1
|18.32
|Resistance 2
|19.27
|Support 2
|18.13
|Resistance 3
|19.46
|Support 3
|17.75
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 13.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 98 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 90797 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 88 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.1 & ₹18.47 yesterday to end at ₹18.51. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.