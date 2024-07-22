Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.7 and closed at ₹25.76 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25.76 and the low was ₹24.62. The market capitalization stood at 77641.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 22,501,133 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.44
|Support 1
|24.35
|Resistance 2
|26.16
|Support 2
|23.98
|Resistance 3
|26.53
|Support 3
|23.26
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 32.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 166 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.76 & ₹24.62 yesterday to end at ₹24.78. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.