Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 25.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.78 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.7 and closed at 25.76 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 25.76 and the low was 24.62. The market capitalization stood at 77641.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 22,501,133 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.44Support 124.35
Resistance 226.16Support 223.98
Resistance 326.53Support 323.26
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 32.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
22 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 189 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 297650 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 166 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.

22 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹25.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.76 & 24.62 yesterday to end at 24.78. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

