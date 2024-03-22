Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.32 and closed at ₹23.03 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹23.63, while the low was ₹23.11. The market capitalization of Yes Bank was ₹67,345.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, and the 52-week low is ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 19,948,857 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.41, reflecting a 1.65% increase in value. The net change is 0.38, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 19,948,857 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹23.03.
