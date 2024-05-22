Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plummets as trading turns negative

25 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 23.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.95 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 23.36 on the last day of trading. The day's high was 23.48 and the low was 23. The market capitalization stood at 72,810.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,157,903 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:42:43 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 22.95 and 22.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 22.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.01Support 122.91
Resistance 223.06Support 222.86
Resistance 323.11Support 322.81
22 May 2024, 01:07:03 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 22.76 and a high of 23.44 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:49:15 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.46% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM is down by 14.46% compared to yesterday, with the price at 22.93, showing a decrease of 1.33%. It is crucial to consider both volume and price when analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:37:53 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 22.99 and 22.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 22.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.95Support 122.92
Resistance 222.96Support 222.9
Resistance 322.98Support 322.89
22 May 2024, 12:27:16 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.83
10 Days22.74
20 Days23.88
50 Days23.91
100 Days24.35
300 Days21.16
22 May 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:17:16 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.95, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹23.24

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 23.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 22.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of 22.75 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:52:41 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.43% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 11 AM is 10.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 22.94, down by 1.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:39:14 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 23.19 and 22.76 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 22.76 and selling near the hourly resistance of 23.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.99Support 122.9
Resistance 223.04Support 222.86
Resistance 323.08Support 322.81
22 May 2024, 11:21:29 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.95, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹23.24

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 23.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 22.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of 22.75 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12:51 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 1.25% today to reach 22.95, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank and Indian Bank are declining, but CANARA BANK ORD and UCO Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.15% and 0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD116.30.050.04126.5358.2921098.33
IDBI Bank87.43-0.76-0.8698.753.0794008.25
Yes Bank22.95-0.29-1.2532.8114.166022.29
Indian Bank564.6-10.85-1.89580.0267.2576049.36
UCO Bank56.590.030.0570.6625.6567658.77
22 May 2024, 11:03:25 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 27.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
22 May 2024, 10:52:28 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.16% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 10 AM is 2.16% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 22.99, showing a decrease of -1.08%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a possible sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:36:20 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 23.19 & a low of 22.76 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.19Support 122.76
Resistance 223.4Support 222.54
Resistance 323.62Support 322.33
22 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:50:49 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by 1.55% today, reaching 22.88, in line with its peer banks. Other banks like CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK ORD115.25-1.0-0.86126.5358.2920907.85
IDBI Bank87.43-0.76-0.8698.753.0794008.25
Yes Bank22.88-0.36-1.5532.8114.165820.91
Indian Bank566.5-8.95-1.56580.0267.2576305.28
UCO Bank56.17-0.39-0.6970.6625.6567156.62
22 May 2024, 09:37:58 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.11, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹23.24

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 23.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.0 and 23.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:18:38 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 23.27. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 48.56% to reach 23.27. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.1%
3 Months-13.65%
6 Months18.02%
YTD8.39%
1 Year48.56%
22 May 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.47Support 122.97
Resistance 223.73Support 222.73
Resistance 323.97Support 322.47
22 May 2024, 08:37:46 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 27.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
22 May 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 170 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 310880 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 146 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:00:52 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.48 & 23 yesterday to end at 23.36. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

