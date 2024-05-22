Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plummets as trading turns negative

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹23.36 on the last day of trading. The day's high was ₹23.48 and the low was ₹23. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,810.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,157,903 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 22.95 and 22.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 22.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 22.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.01
|Support 1
|22.91
|Resistance 2
|23.06
|Support 2
|22.86
|Resistance 3
|23.11
|Support 3
|22.81
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹22.76 and a high of ₹23.44 on the current day.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.46% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM is down by 14.46% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹22.93, showing a decrease of 1.33%. It is crucial to consider both volume and price when analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|22.83
|10 Days
|22.74
|20 Days
|23.88
|50 Days
|23.91
|100 Days
|24.35
|300 Days
|21.16
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.95, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹23.24
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹23.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹22.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹22.75 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.43% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 11 AM is 10.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹22.94, down by 1.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.95, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹23.24
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹23.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹22.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹22.75 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 1.25% today to reach ₹22.95, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank and Indian Bank are declining, but CANARA BANK ORD and UCO Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.15% and 0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.3
|0.05
|0.04
|126.53
|58.29
|21098.33
|IDBI Bank
|87.43
|-0.76
|-0.86
|98.7
|53.07
|94008.25
|Yes Bank
|22.95
|-0.29
|-1.25
|32.81
|14.1
|66022.29
|Indian Bank
|564.6
|-10.85
|-1.89
|580.0
|267.25
|76049.36
|UCO Bank
|56.59
|0.03
|0.05
|70.66
|25.65
|67658.77
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 27.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.16% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 10 AM is 2.16% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹22.99, showing a decrease of -1.08%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a possible sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates:
YES BANK
YES BANK
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.11, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹23.24
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹23.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.0 and ₹23.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹23.27. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 48.56% to reach ₹23.27. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.1%
|3 Months
|-13.65%
|6 Months
|18.02%
|YTD
|8.39%
|1 Year
|48.56%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.47
|Support 1
|22.97
|Resistance 2
|23.73
|Support 2
|22.73
|Resistance 3
|23.97
|Support 3
|22.47
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 170 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 310880 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 146 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.48 & ₹23 yesterday to end at ₹23.36. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
