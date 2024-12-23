Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹20.37, with a high of ₹20.50 and a low of ₹19.76. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹63,828.37 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 9,138,970 shares, indicating significant market activity.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.28
|Support 1
|19.61
|Resistance 2
|20.72
|Support 2
|19.38
|Resistance 3
|20.95
|Support 3
|18.94
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 14.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.5 & ₹19.76 yesterday to end at ₹19.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend