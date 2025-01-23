Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 18.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.36 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 18.7 and closed slightly lower at 18.51. The day's trading range saw a high of 18.7 and a low of 17.98. With a market capitalization of 57,532.51 crore, the stock is notably below its 52-week high of 32.81 and above its 52-week low of 17.06. The BSE recorded a volume of 12,817,828 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 106 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93581 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 93 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.7 & 17.98 yesterday to end at 18.36. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

