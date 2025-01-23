Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹18.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.51. The day's trading range saw a high of ₹18.7 and a low of ₹17.98. With a market capitalization of ₹57,532.51 crore, the stock is notably below its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and above its 52-week low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a volume of 12,817,828 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 93 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.7 & ₹17.98 yesterday to end at ₹18.36. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.