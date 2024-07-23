Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Performance

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.84 and closed at ₹24.78 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹26.17 and the low was ₹25.24. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,430.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39,175,439 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹25.39, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹25.67
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹25.39 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.2 and ₹26.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹25.50. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have increased by 42.22% to ₹25.50, while Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.27%
|3 Months
|-6.81%
|6 Months
|1.66%
|YTD
|19.67%
|1 Year
|42.22%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.17
|Support 1
|25.2
|Resistance 2
|26.66
|Support 2
|24.72
|Resistance 3
|27.14
|Support 3
|24.23
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 34.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 371 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 309703 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 332 mn & BSE volume was 39 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.17 & ₹25.24 yesterday to end at ₹25.67. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend