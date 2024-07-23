Explore
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Performance
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Performance

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 25.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.39 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.84 and closed at 24.78 on the last day. The high for the day was 26.17 and the low was 25.24. The market capitalization stood at 80,430.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39,175,439 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:33:26 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹25.39, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹25.67

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 25.39 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.2 and 26.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17:07 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 25.50. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have increased by 42.22% to 25.50, while Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.27%
3 Months-6.81%
6 Months1.66%
YTD19.67%
1 Year42.22%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.17Support 125.2
Resistance 226.66Support 224.72
Resistance 327.14Support 324.23
23 Jul 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 34.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
23 Jul 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 371 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 309703 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 332 mn & BSE volume was 39 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.17 & 25.24 yesterday to end at 25.67. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

