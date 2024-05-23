Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.29 and closed at ₹23.24 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹23.44, while the low was ₹22.76. The market capitalization stands at ₹71,970.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,500,118 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹23.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.7 and ₹23.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹23.17. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 47.59% to reach ₹23.17. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22,597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.55%
|3 Months
|-12.11%
|6 Months
|19.53%
|YTD
|6.99%
|1 Year
|47.59%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.35
|Support 1
|22.7
|Resistance 2
|23.7
|Support 2
|22.4
|Resistance 3
|24.0
|Support 3
|22.05
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 27.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 146 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.44 & ₹22.76 yesterday to end at ₹23.24. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.