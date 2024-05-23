Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 22.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.04 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.29 and closed at 23.24 on the last day. The high for the day was 23.44, while the low was 22.76. The market capitalization stands at 71,970.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,500,118 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.04, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹22.97

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 23.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.7 and 23.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 23.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at 23.17. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 47.59% to reach 23.17. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22,597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months-12.11%
6 Months19.53%
YTD6.99%
1 Year47.59%
23 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.35Support 122.7
Resistance 223.7Support 222.4
Resistance 324.0Support 322.05
23 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 27.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
23 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 170 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 310880 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 146 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.44 & 22.76 yesterday to end at 23.24. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

