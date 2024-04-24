Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.5 and closed at ₹25.21 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹26.5, while the low was ₹25.43. The market capitalization stood at ₹77102.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,475,764 shares traded.
Yes Bank share price is at ₹25.66 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.2 and ₹26.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹25.75. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have surged by 63.38% to reach ₹25.75. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.1%
|3 Months
|1.78%
|6 Months
|56.88%
|YTD
|19.58%
|1 Year
|63.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.3
|Support 1
|25.2
|Resistance 2
|26.95
|Support 2
|24.75
|Resistance 3
|27.4
|Support 3
|24.1
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 51.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 325.00 mn & BSE volume was 31.00 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹26.5 & ₹25.43 yesterday to end at ₹25.21. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
