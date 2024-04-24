Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 25.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.66 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.5 and closed at 25.21 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 26.5, while the low was 25.43. The market capitalization stood at 77102.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,475,764 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.66, up 0% from yesterday's ₹25.66

Yes Bank share price is at 25.66 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.2 and 26.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 25.75. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have surged by 63.38% to reach 25.75. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.1%
3 Months1.78%
6 Months56.88%
YTD19.58%
1 Year63.38%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.3Support 125.2
Resistance 226.95Support 224.75
Resistance 327.4Support 324.1
24 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold3334
Sell3334
Strong Sell6664
24 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 357374901 as compared to the 20 day avg of 235461488

The trading volume yesterday was 51.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 325.00 mn & BSE volume was 31.00 mn.

24 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 26.5 & 25.43 yesterday to end at 25.21. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.