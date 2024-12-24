Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.87 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.84. The stock reached a high of ₹20.05 and a low of ₹19.76. With a market capitalization of ₹62,166.83 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,382,457 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹19.89. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 5.42%, also settling at ₹19.89. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.31%
|3 Months
|-6.11%
|6 Months
|-16.9%
|YTD
|-7.18%
|1 Year
|-5.42%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.08
|Support 1
|19.77
|Resistance 2
|20.24
|Support 2
|19.62
|Resistance 3
|20.39
|Support 3
|19.46
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 14.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.05 & ₹19.76 yesterday to end at ₹19.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend