Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 18.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.93 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18.18 and closed slightly higher at 18.22, reaching a high of 18.42 and a low of 17.87 throughout the session. The bank's market capitalization stood at 56,215.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of 28.58 and a low of 17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6,448,286 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:19:01 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at 17.81. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have experienced a significant decline of 33.96%, also landing at 17.81. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months-1.95%
6 Months-26.49%
YTD-8.47%
1 Year-33.96%
24 Feb 2025, 08:49:47 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.29Support 117.79
Resistance 218.61Support 217.61
Resistance 318.79Support 317.29
24 Feb 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 5.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
24 Feb 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 81918 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

24 Feb 2025, 08:03:13 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.42 & 17.87 yesterday to end at 17.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

