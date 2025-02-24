Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.18 and closed slightly higher at ₹18.22, reaching a high of ₹18.42 and a low of ₹17.87 throughout the session. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹56,215.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹28.58 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6,448,286 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹17.81. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have experienced a significant decline of 33.96%, also landing at ₹17.81. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|-1.95%
|6 Months
|-26.49%
|YTD
|-8.47%
|1 Year
|-33.96%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.29
|Support 1
|17.79
|Resistance 2
|18.61
|Support 2
|17.61
|Resistance 3
|18.79
|Support 3
|17.29
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 5.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.42 & ₹17.87 yesterday to end at ₹17.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend