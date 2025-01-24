Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.32 and closed slightly higher at ₹18.36. The stock reached a high of ₹18.62 and dipped to a low of ₹18.05. With a market capitalization of ₹57,908.75 crore, Yes Bank's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and low of ₹17.06. The trading volume on the BSE was substantial, with 12,225,191 shares exchanged.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.73
|Support 1
|18.15
|Resistance 2
|18.96
|Support 2
|17.8
|Resistance 3
|19.31
|Support 3
|17.57
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 13.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.62 & ₹18.05 yesterday to end at ₹18.48. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.