Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -2.77 %. The stock closed at 25.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.96 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock showed stability on the last day with the open, close, and high prices all at 25.67. The low for the day was 24.24. The market cap stood at 78,223.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume was 29,944,484 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 32.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7666
24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 213 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 313721 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.

24 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹25.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.67 & 24.24 yesterday to end at 24.96. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

