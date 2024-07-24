Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock showed stability on the last day with the open, close, and high prices all at ₹25.67. The low for the day was ₹24.24. The market cap stood at ₹78,223.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume was 29,944,484 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 32.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.67 & ₹24.24 yesterday to end at ₹24.96. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend