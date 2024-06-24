Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.85 and closed at ₹23.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.05, while the low was ₹23.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,010.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,097,719 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹23.65, while the high price reached ₹24.10.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.20% higher than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM has increased by 6.20% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹24.01, showing a 0.71% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank reached a peak of 24.09 and a low of 23.88 in the previous trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 23.93 and 23.99 in the last hour, showing strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.1
|Support 1
|23.89
|Resistance 2
|24.2
|Support 2
|23.78
|Resistance 3
|24.31
|Support 3
|23.68
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|23.85
|10 Days
|23.78
|20 Days
|23.37
|50 Days
|23.83
|100 Days
|24.48
|300 Days
|21.85
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.05 & ₹23.65 yesterday to end at ₹23.84. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.