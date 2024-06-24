Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 23.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.94 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.85 and closed at 23.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.05, while the low was 23.65. The market capitalization stood at 75,010.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,097,719 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 23.65, while the high price reached 24.10.

24 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.20% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM has increased by 6.20% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 24.01, showing a 0.71% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank reached a peak of 24.09 and a low of 23.88 in the previous trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 23.93 and 23.99 in the last hour, showing strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.1Support 123.89
Resistance 224.2Support 223.78
Resistance 324.31Support 323.68
24 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days23.85
10 Days23.78
20 Days23.37
50 Days23.83
100 Days24.48
300 Days21.85
24 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

24 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.05 & 23.65 yesterday to end at 23.84. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

