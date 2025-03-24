Explore
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 17.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.40 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.96 and closed slightly lower at 16.95. The day's trading saw a high of 17.21 and a low of 16.92, reflecting a narrow price range. The bank's market capitalization stood at 53,864.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 28.50 and a low of 16.02, with a BSE volume of 11,782,127 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:35:50 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.41 & a low of 17.24 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.47Support 117.3
Resistance 217.52Support 217.18
Resistance 317.64Support 317.13
24 Mar 2025, 10:13:45 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:51:37 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.81% today, reaching 17.32, in line with the performance of its peers. Other banks, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank89.341.741.99129.3578.5881037.2
Indian Bank549.251.60.29626.35467.274207.16
Yes Bank17.320.140.8128.516.0254303.17
Indusind Bank685.750.00.01576.0605.453423.47
Bank Of India106.80.970.92158.090.048622.49
24 Mar 2025, 09:32:13 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹17.40, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹17.18

Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 17.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 17.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 17.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:18:36 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 1.80%, currently trading at 17.49. Over the past year, however, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 26.62%, reaching 17.49. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.05%
3 Months-12.13%
6 Months-25.35%
YTD-12.35%
1 Year-26.62%
24 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.3Support 117.01
Resistance 217.4Support 216.82
Resistance 317.59Support 316.72
24 Mar 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 1.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
24 Mar 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 112 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 91042 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 101 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03:30 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹16.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 17.21 & 16.92 yesterday to end at 17.18. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

