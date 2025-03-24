Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.96 and closed slightly lower at ₹16.95. The day's trading saw a high of ₹17.21 and a low of ₹16.92, reflecting a narrow price range. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹53,864.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹28.50 and a low of ₹16.02, with a BSE volume of 11,782,127 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank touched a high of 17.41 & a low of 17.24 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.47
|Support 1
|17.3
|Resistance 2
|17.52
|Support 2
|17.18
|Resistance 3
|17.64
|Support 3
|17.13
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.81% today, reaching ₹17.32, in line with the performance of its peers. Other banks, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bank of India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|89.34
|1.74
|1.99
|129.35
|78.58
|81037.2
|Indian Bank
|549.25
|1.6
|0.29
|626.35
|467.2
|74207.16
|Yes Bank
|17.32
|0.14
|0.81
|28.5
|16.02
|54303.17
|Indusind Bank
|685.75
|0.0
|0.0
|1576.0
|605.4
|53423.47
|Bank Of India
|106.8
|0.97
|0.92
|158.0
|90.0
|48622.49
Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹17.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹17.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹17.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 1.80%, currently trading at ₹17.49. Over the past year, however, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 26.62%, reaching ₹17.49. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.05%
|3 Months
|-12.13%
|6 Months
|-25.35%
|YTD
|-12.35%
|1 Year
|-26.62%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.3
|Support 1
|17.01
|Resistance 2
|17.4
|Support 2
|16.82
|Resistance 3
|17.59
|Support 3
|16.72
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 1.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 101 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.21 & ₹16.92 yesterday to end at ₹17.18. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.