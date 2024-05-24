Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.02, reached a high of ₹23.2, and a low of ₹22.96 before closing at ₹22.97. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,315.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,225,810 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.18
|Support 1
|22.93
|Resistance 2
|23.32
|Support 2
|22.82
|Resistance 3
|23.43
|Support 3
|22.68
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 27.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 104 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.2 & ₹22.96 yesterday to end at ₹22.97. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.