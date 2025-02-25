Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.90 %. The stock closed at 17.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.02 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 17.90 and closed slightly higher at 17.93. The shares reached a high of 17.93 and a low of 17.69 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 55,996.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 28.58 and a low of 17.06, with a trading volume of 6,709,481 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50:06 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.90%, reaching 18.02, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Indian Bank and Bank of India experienced declines, IDBI Bank and UCO Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes, with Nifty at 0.00% and Sensex at 0.16%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank72.00.190.26107.9865.8977417.29
Indian Bank524.15-4.15-0.79626.35467.270816.0
Yes Bank18.020.160.928.517.0656497.87
Bank Of India100.5-0.4-0.4158.090.045754.31
UCO Bank38.340.280.7462.2936.945839.15
25 Feb 2025, 09:37:01 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹18.02, up 0.90% from yesterday's ₹17.86

Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 17.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 18.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 18.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15:02 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by -0.34%, currently trading at 17.80. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have dropped -31.83%, reaching 17.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months0.19%
6 Months-25.83%
YTD-8.83%
1 Year-31.83%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.98Support 117.69
Resistance 218.1Support 217.52
Resistance 318.27Support 317.4
25 Feb 2025, 08:34:01 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 4.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
25 Feb 2025, 08:15:33 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 59 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78164 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00:40 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 17.93 & 17.69 yesterday to end at 17.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

