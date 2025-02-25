Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.90 and closed slightly higher at ₹17.93. The shares reached a high of ₹17.93 and a low of ₹17.69 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,996.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹28.58 and a low of ₹17.06, with a trading volume of 6,709,481 shares on the BSE.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Today, Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.90%, reaching ₹18.02, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Indian Bank and Bank of India experienced declines, IDBI Bank and UCO Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes, with Nifty at 0.00% and Sensex at 0.16%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|72.0
|0.19
|0.26
|107.98
|65.89
|77417.29
|Indian Bank
|524.15
|-4.15
|-0.79
|626.35
|467.2
|70816.0
|Yes Bank
|18.02
|0.16
|0.9
|28.5
|17.06
|56497.87
|Bank Of India
|100.5
|-0.4
|-0.4
|158.0
|90.0
|45754.31
|UCO Bank
|38.34
|0.28
|0.74
|62.29
|36.9
|45839.15
Yes Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹17.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹18.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹18.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by -0.34%, currently trading at ₹17.80. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have dropped -31.83%, reaching ₹17.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|0.19%
|6 Months
|-25.83%
|YTD
|-8.83%
|1 Year
|-31.83%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.98
|Support 1
|17.69
|Resistance 2
|18.1
|Support 2
|17.52
|Resistance 3
|18.27
|Support 3
|17.4
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 4.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.93 & ₹17.69 yesterday to end at ₹17.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend