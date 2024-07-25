Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at ₹24.96. The highest price reached during the day was ₹25.19, while the lowest was ₹24.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,066.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,391,492 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.15
|Support 1
|24.71
|Resistance 2
|25.38
|Support 2
|24.5
|Resistance 3
|25.59
|Support 3
|24.27
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 32.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 134 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.19 & ₹24.75 yesterday to end at ₹24.91. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.